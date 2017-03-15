Chesapeake Sports Club prepares to hold annual jamboree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Sports Club is preparing to hold its annual jamboree next month.

This will be the sixth year for the event. It will take place Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Great Bridge High School graduate Michael Cuddyer is the keynote speaker.

Cuddyer is a former Major League baseball player who played for the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies and New York Mets.

Click here for more information on the event and to purchase tickets.