Chesapeake man sentenced after threatening juveniles at a party with a gun

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in threatening juveniles outside a party with a gun in September, 2014.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach announced that Solomon Supreme Street was sentenced for charges of Malicious Wounding, Robbery, two counts of Attempted Robbery, Conspiracy, and three counts of Use of a Firearm.

Street was also sentenced for two probation violations. HIs total sentence is 43 years with 18 years suspended, leaving 25 years to serve.

Street pleaded guilty on June 1, 2016.

Had the case gone to trial, the Commonwealth’s evidence would have proven that on September 28, 2014, Solomon Street’s co-defendant, Devon Jensen, went to a party in the Windsor Oaks area of Virginia Beach.

Jensen left the party and picked up Street and around 2:30 a.m., Jensen and Street returned to the party and were spotted hiding in front of a car.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, three juvenile victims from the party went to investigate.

Street pulled out a gun and started ordering around the juveniles.

Jensen pointed a gun at one victim and said, “Who wants to die?”

The defendants demanded the victim’s keys, and Jensen began pistol-whipping him when he could not find them.

Jensen then pulled a knife and lightly slit the victim’s throat. Street had a female victim on the ground and would not let her leave. He threw her phone into the grass and placed his gun to her head. Jensen robbed the third victim of his cell phone.

A neighbor heard the commotion and called the police.

When police arrived they captured Street and Jensen leaving in a black Dodge Charger.

Inside the car, police recovered two firearms matching those described by the victims, as well as property belonging to the victims.

Jensen pleaded guilty for his role in the crimes on April 26, 2016, and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 18, 2017.

Street has prior convictions for Eluding Police and two counts each of Grand Larceny from the Person, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Conspiracy to Rob.

At the time of these offenses, Street was on probation, and these new charges constituted a violation of the terms of his probation.

His 25-year sentence today incorporates the sentence for his probation violations.