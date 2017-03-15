Live Now: AG Jeff Sessions in Richmond to discuss efforts to combat violent crime, restore public safety

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Richmond on Wednesday to speak with local, state and federal law enforcement officials “about efforts to combat violent crime and restore public safety,” according to the Department of Justice.

Sessions issued a directive on March 8 that told federal prosecutors nationwide to focus on investigating, prosecuting and deterring the most violent offenders.

In his memo to the Department of Justice’s 94 U.S. Attorney’s Offices, Sessions said prosecuting violent criminals is a high priority and prosecutors should work with their local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement partners to target violent offenders in their areas.

It also says that when federal prosecution is appropriate, individuals should be prosecuted.

“Turning back our nation’s recent rise in violent crime is a top priority for the Department of Justice, and it requires decisive action from our federal prosecutors,” said Attorney General Sessions. “I’m urging each of them to continue working closely with their counterparts at all levels, and to use every tool we have to put violent offenders behind bars and keep our citizens safe.”

On March 10, Sessions formally asked for the resignations of 46 of the 93 U.S. attorneys.