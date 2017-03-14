Norfolk man wins $150,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man is now $150,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Amazing 8’s scratcher game!

Donald McNair bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven at 3112 Azalea Garden Road in Norfolk. After scratching the ticket, he thought he might have won, but his wife wasn’t convinced!

“You know you didn’t win,” his wife told him when he told her.

Luckily, the ticket WAS a winner!

McNair was the fourth person to claim the $150,000 top prize. Just two days later, the fifth and final top prize was claimed, which closes the game.

McNair, who is retired, says he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to help his family and church.

The odds of winning that top prize in Amazing 8s were 1 in 832,320. The chances of winning any prize in Amazing 8s were 1 in 4.32.