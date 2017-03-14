× First Warning Traffic – Flooding, crashes and wind restrictions for Tuesday

TRAFFIC ALERTS:

CBBT level 2 wind restrictions, gust up to 47 MPH. No exterior cargo, anything being towed or small camper trailers allowed to cross.

HAMPTON: Accident on 64 EB at the Hampton River Bridge, center lane blaocked, backups to the HRBT

HAMPTON/NORFOLK: High wind advisory at the HRBT

NORFOLK: Crash on 64 WB at Chesapeake Blvd in the HOV lanes

YORK COUNTY: Denbigh Blvd closed at 17/George Washington Memorial Hwy, detour in place

FLOODING: Tidewater Drive in Norfolk and Princess Anne Rd, General Booth Blvd and Holland Rd in Virginia Beach

–

CHESAPEAKE ROAD WORK TODAY:

ROUTE 168 BYPASS SHOULDER CLOSURE Northbound Route 168 Bypass Shoulder near Battlefield Blvd. Tuesday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guardrail repairs will require the closure of the shoulder on northbound Route 168 Bypass near the Battlefield Blvd interchange on Tuesday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

DOMINION BOULEVARD VETERANS BRIDGE LANE CLOSURE Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge. Tuesday, March 14 and Wednesday, March 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Work at the toll gantry will require single lane closures on the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge on Tuesday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting southbound and moving northbound. If work is not complete on Tuesday it will continue on Wednesday, March 15. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

CENTERVILLE TNPK BRIDGE LANE CLOSURE Centerville Tnpk Bridge. Wednesday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bridge inspection and maintenance work will require a single lane closure on the Centerville Tnpk Bri

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Road Improvements to Ferrell Parkway

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

All night time milling will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any weekend work – if needed – will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2017.

–

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday and Wednesday, Mar. 14 and 15 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Mar. 16 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday, Mar. 13 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 20 at 5 a.m.