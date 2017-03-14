× Classes at Bethel High School briefly delayed due to flooding

HAMPTON, Va. – Bethel High School in Hampton experienced some flooding in the building Tuesday morning.

According to Diana Gullotta with Hampton Public Schools, classes were scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. but were delayed about 15-20 minutes because of the flooding. Some students were held on their buses while crews worked to clean up the water.

Some of the water leaked through the ceiling, which set off the fire alarms in the building. The Hampton Fire Department responded to make sure to the alarm was okay.

The remainder of the school day should continue without interruption.