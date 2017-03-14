Police release information weeks after 19-year-old found dead in Chesapeake Correctional Center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – 19-year-old Joseph Darnell Palmer died in February in the city jail, according to Chesapeake Police.

Palmer was being held at the Chesapeake Correctional Center on three counts of Brandishing a Firearm.

On Friday, February 24 deputies found Palmer hanging in his cell around 6 p.m.

Police said staff started CPR until paramedics arrived. Palmer was prounced dead at 6:30 p.m.

The Chesapeake Police Department is conducting an investigation into the death and the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation.

