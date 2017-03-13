Virginia Beach continues making improvements for beach access in Sandbridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach is continuing to make improvements for access points to the beach in the Sandbridge section of the city.

The project aims to build improved access to the beach at a number of locations in Sandbridge.

The most recent access point was completed at Porters Island, designed by Moffatt & Nichol under the general coastal engineering services annual services contract and built by Sandbridge Marine.

As part of the project, new access is being added while minimizing disruption to nearby natural areas and dunes.

It also deals with wind-blown sand in the Sandbridge right-of-ways and recycles the sand back into the beach.

The next phase will be built at Bass Lane and is expected to be finished by Memorial Day.