Snowboarders film moose running alongside them down mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. - Snowboarder Cheri Luther and her friend Amy Loofa were making a run at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado Friday morning when a galloping moose joined them.

The wild encounter happened quickly, and Cheri was able to make sure she stayed safely out of the animal's way and shoot video at the same time. It's amazing to watch, as you can see above.

"I turned around to make sure she [Amy] was still behind me, but instead I saw a moose trekking down the front side of the mountain," Cheri wrote on Instagram. "Afraid to stop in the middle of an open run while strapped to my snowboard, I thought it best to keep moving and get out of the animal's way. It was a crazy sight to see and definitely one we won't forget!"

She said she was glad to find out the moose was just running down the mountain and not chasing her.

Cheri said they were coming down the run "Wirepatch" on Peak 7 to catch the chairlift to Peak 6 when the moose appeared.