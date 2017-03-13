Sailor sentenced for 2015 murder at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was sentenced Monday in the 2015 death of 20-year-old Stratton Mitchell.

According to a stipulation of facts filed with the case, Mitchell was in the area of Atlantic Ave., and 26th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront with friends around 3 a.m. on April 25, 2015 when they encountered a group of men.

Mitchell hit one of the men in the second group and was subsequently shot in the back one time by 21-year-old Tevin Oliver.

The court document indicates that Oliver and the group he was with fled the area. Mitchell ran across Atlantic Avenue to a hotel parking lot where he collapsed and later died.

Oliver called his Navy supervisor the next day and said that he had been involved in an incident at the Oceanfront in which he fired his weapon. He also told the supervisor that he still had the gun with him.

The gun was located in Oliver’s Hampton home during the execution of a search warrant that day.

On November 29 Oliver pleaded guilty.

Oliver was sentenced to ten years with six years suspended on an Involuntary Manslaughter charge, ten years good behavior, one year supervised probation upon release from custody and no contact with the family of Stratton Mitchell.

Mitchell’s mother told News 3 he was at the Oceanfront to visit friends for College Beach Weekend.