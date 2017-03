PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A school bus was involved in a crash Monday afternoon, according to a school official.

The bus was traveling back to Wilson High School from Tidewater Community College.

The official said there were five students on board. No one was reported injured.

Police responded and the bus driver contacted parents immediately about the crash.

The incident happened in the intersection of Airline Blvd., and Elmhurst Lane around 1:45 p.m.