Norfolk State, Virginia State make list of best public HBCUs for scholarships

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University, Virginia State University and Elizabeth City State University made HBCU Lifestyle’s list of best public historically black colleges and universities.
The schools that made the list were also featured in 2016’s Best Colleges and Universities for Scholarships report on GoodCall.com, which compiled data from the National Center for Education Statistics. GoodCall ranked each public university by the average amount of scholarship per fellowship dollars that their enrolled students received.
Here’s how HBCUs in Virginia and North Carolina schools ranked:
5. Elizabeth City State University
- Location: Elizabeth City, N.C.
- National Rank: 50
- Scholarship/fellowship dollars per enrolled student: $5,321
12. Virginia State University
- Location: Petersburg, Va.
- National Rank: 71
- Scholarship/fellowship dollars per enrolled student: $4,784
14. North Carolina A & T State University
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- National Rank: 89
- Scholarship/Fellowship Dollars per Enrolled Student: $4,479
24. North Carolina Central University
- Location: Durham, NC
- National Rank: 164
- Scholarship/Fellowship Dollars per Enrolled Student: $3,731
25. Norfolk State University
- Location: Norfolk, Va.
- National Rank: 190
- Scholarship/fellowship dollars per enrolled student: $3,593