Norfolk State, Virginia State make list of best public HBCUs for scholarships

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State University, Virginia State University and Elizabeth City State University made HBCU Lifestyle’s list of best public historically black colleges and universities.

The schools that made the list were also featured in 2016’s Best Colleges and Universities for Scholarships report on GoodCall.com, which compiled data from the National Center for Education Statistics. GoodCall ranked each public university by the average amount of scholarship per fellowship dollars that their enrolled students received.

Here’s how HBCUs in Virginia and North Carolina schools ranked:

5. Elizabeth City State University

Location: Elizabeth City, N.C.

National Rank: 50

Scholarship/fellowship dollars per enrolled student: $5,321

12. Virginia State University

Location: Petersburg, Va.

National Rank: 71

Scholarship/fellowship dollars per enrolled student: $4,784

14. North Carolina A & T State University

Location: Greensboro, NC

National Rank: 89

Scholarship/Fellowship Dollars per Enrolled Student: $4,479

24. North Carolina Central University

Location: Durham, NC

National Rank: 164

Scholarship/Fellowship Dollars per Enrolled Student: $3,731

25. Norfolk State University