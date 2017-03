NEWPORT NEWS, Va.- The Newport News Police Department Headquarters is experiencing technical difficulties with their phone system.

Police say because of this issue, the public will not be able to reach the main police headquarters.

If there is an emergency, police urge the public to call 911 or contact the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500.

Police communications is not affected by the phone outage.

