× Husband was hearing voices and told 911 his wife wasn’t breathing and that he choked her, according to recording

Chesapeake, Va. – New brutal details shed light into what unfolded the day a husband is accused of killing his wife.

Chesapeake police said Friday it appears the 39 year-old Khin Shwe died of strangulation at the hands of her husband.

38 year-old William Khine was arrested for first degree murder on Friday.

News 3 obtained the call for first responders last Friday.

Police said it was Khine who called 911. On the call apparently saying he was hearing voices.

The dispatch: “Respond for a 10-96 at 200 Sabal Palm Lane unit number 205 caller is advising that he is hearing voices, telling him to 0-900 his wife. Female was in the living room with the RP (reporting person). No weapons on scene.”

Dispatcher: “Be advised caller is stating he doesn’t think she is breathing. He choked her….If he is still on the line can you have him stand outside and meet us.”

Police investigated for over 7 hours, going in and out of the second floor of the apartment complex.

They shut down a section of the parking lot.

News 3 was asked by the management at the Adalay Bay Apartment Complex to get off the property.

Jimmie Hoggard, a neighbor told News 3 he would see the couple going in and out of their home.

Many stunned by the deadly allegations.

“Why, why would you do that? Like I would say just walk away. You don’t need to hurt somebody, just walk away,” said Hoggard.

Khine was first brought to the Chesapeake Jail then transferred over to the in the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

News 3 put in a request for an interview with him, but we have not heard back from the jail.