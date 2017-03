RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Cooper will hold the State of the State address on Monday evening.

The address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

This is Roy Cooper’s first State of the State as he was sworn in as Governor January 1 after a close race with┬áPat McCrory.

