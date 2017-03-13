× First Warning Traffic – Monday road work

TRAFFIC ALERTS:

NORFOLK: 64 WB crash before Military Hwy adding to the backups from 564 to 264

YORKTOWN: 17 Southbound down to one lane at Ft. Eustis Blvd, big backups

VIRGINIA BEACH: Road Improvements to Ferrell Parkway

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

All night time milling will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any weekend work – if needed – will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2017.

CHESAPEAKE: Single lane closure on Bunch Walnuts Rd at the bridge north of Triple R Ranch today, 3/13 from 9am – 3pm

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday and Wednesday, Mar. 14 and 15 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Mar. 16 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday, Mar. 13 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 20 at 5 a.m.