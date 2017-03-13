× First Warning Forecast: Coastal storm will bring rain, wind and snowflakes

***High Wind Warning for Virginia Beach, Northampton Co. (VA) and Currituck Co. until 3 AM Tuesday.

***High Wind Warning for Accomack Co. from 7 PM Monday to 6 AM Tuesday.

***Wind Advisory for Chesapeake and Camden, Chowan, Pasquotank, and Perquimans Counties until 4 AM Tuesday and Hampton, Norfolk, Poquoson and Portsmouth until 10 AM Tuesday.

***Wind Advisory for Newport News and Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex and York Counties from 6 AM to 1 PM Tuesday.

Coastal storm will bring rain, wind and snowflakes….Get ready for some nasty weather here in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina, all courtesy of a coastal storm.

As we move through our Monday night, rain will become widespread over the area as low pressure rides up the coast and strengthens. Some of the rain will be heavy through the overnight, capable of producing some localized flooding, so keep that in mind. Our winds will also be picking up from the east-northeast between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph or so. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s tonight.

Rain will continue through Tuesday morning. Again, the rain will be heavy at times, just in time for the morning commute. The rain will let up a bit by mid to late morning into the afternoon. Winds will blow in from the northwest between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s early Tuesday. Then, our temperatures will start to fall through the evening. Now, with some lingering moisture wrapping around the coastal low, as it moves farther to the northeast, some of the rain could transition into a little bit of snow for some communities here at home Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some light accumulation is possible, limited to about an inch or less for most areas. We’ll watch it closely. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s Wednesday.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds by Thursday with highs in the low 40s. Friday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s. Highs will be back in the 50s to near 60 for the weekend.

Tonight: Widespread Rain (80%). Windy. Temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds: E/N 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Rain (100%). PM Rain/Snow Mix (30%). Windy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds: NW 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Snow Showers Possible (30%). High temperatures in the lower 40s. Winds: W/NW 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

Weather & Health for Tuesday

Pollen: Low (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1993 “Storm of the Century”: Heavy Snow Interior Virginia, High winds, Flooding Coastal Virginia

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.