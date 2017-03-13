Indian River Road closes overnight after car hits power pole

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A crash that caused a car to hit a power pole closed Indian River Road for nearly 12 hours.

On Sunday at 7:43 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 3700 block of Indian River Road.

The car ran off the road and hit a power pole. The car came to a rest in a 7-Eleven parking lot after overturning and hitting other vehicles.

The driver was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Indian River Road was closed for traffic at 7:43 p.m. Saturday while Dominion Power crews worked to fix power lines. The roadway opened back up for traffic at 7:18 a.m.

