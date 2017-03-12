Virginia Beach Police find possible meth lab during burglary call

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police discovered meth making materials in a home while responding to a burglary call.

On March 12 at 8:15 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Northvale Drive for a possible burglary.

Officers got to the scene and saw signs of forced entry into the home.

As officers were investigating the burglary, they saw drug paraphernalia.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to the scene due to possible meth making materials in the home.

Northvale Drive has been closed to traffic from the 1100 block to the 1300 block as a precaution.

Evan Eugene Reames III was arrested in connection to the burglary. He was charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent to assault. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Facility without bond.

Four people are being questioned in reference to the drug violations.

Police are still investigating.