RICHMOND, Va. - Xaria Wiggins scored 19 points and 14 rebounds to help lead Princess Anne to their fourth straight 5A state championship with a 77-60 win over Highland Springs.

Lady Cavaliers head coach Darnell Dozier won his 8th state title.

Bethel had Allen Iverson in the house during their bout in the 5A boys state championship, however they fell to L.C. Bird 65-52. Cam Bacote led the Bruins with 21 points.