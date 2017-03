SUFFOLK, Va. – A man has died from his injuries after being hit by a pickup truck in the 1400 block of Bridge Road/Route 17.

It happened Saturday at 9:19 p.m.

According to police, the man was hit by the vehicle while in the roadway. The driver of the truck remained on scene.

The victim received emergency treatment and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.