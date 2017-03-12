Kings Dominion offering free admission for preschoolers during 2017 season

RICHMOND, Va. – Kings Dominion is offering a special deal for kids ages 3 – 5!

The pass grants complimentary admission to Kings Dominion and Soak City of the entire 2017 season.

To take advantage of the offer, the past has to be redeemed at Kings Dominion between September 3, 2016 and April 30, 2017. The ticket will be valid through October 29, 2017.

As long as your child is 5 years old on the date you redeem the pass, they are still eligible.

Click here to redeem the ticket!

Busch Gardens is also offering a similar deal in which children ages 3 to 5 can sign up for a free two-park pass.