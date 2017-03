× Inmate dies in Hampton Roads Regional Jail

PORTSMOUTH, VA. – A death investigation is underway at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail.

Jail officials say the death happened this morning.

The investigation is being conducted internally and by the Portsmouth Police Department .

The Portsmouth NAACP tells News 3, Jakim Funderburt was found in his cell with a bed sheet tied around his neck.

