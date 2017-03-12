× Hampton Police searching for missing man in need of medications

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are searching for a missing man who needs medications.

According to police, 59-year-old Joel Eric Tyson was last seen at approximately 12:18 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of Watkins Drive.

Tyson is described as a black man, approximately 6’2” tall, weighing approximately 262 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion.

He was last seen wearing a blue pullover with a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

Tyson has a medical condition which requires him to take several medications which he does not currently have in his possession.

Anyone who sees Tyson or knows where he may be is asked to call Hampton Public Safety Communications at 757-727-6111.