Goodwill opens new store, donation center in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia opened a new store Thursday at 3225 High Street.

The old location, which was located at 3110 High Street, closed on March 4.

The store held a grand opening celebration, which included giveaways and door prizes for shoppers.

Goodwill has operated an on-the-job training program for individuals with disabilities at its High Street and Airline Boulevard location since 2009.

“Over the last eight years, the Portsmouth community has shown loyal support to Goodwill’s social enterprise and our mission to help individuals with challenges to employment,” said Bill Carlson, chief operating officer of CCVA. “This brand new store is a stone’s throw from the old one and offers shoppers an ever-changing inventory of gently used goods priced well below those of new goods.”

The new location will continue to employ 21 people at the new store and operate a work adjustment training program for people with disabilities. The program employs and provides training and support for people with disabilities throughout the year in efforts to put them on the path to employment with Goodwill or other community employers.

The new store will have an improved layout, at least 1,800 new items of merchandise every day and a more convenient drive through donation drop-off.