Frank Beamer stops in Virginia Beach for some 757 love

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Frank Beamer spent 29 years at the helm of Virginia Tech's football program. For years he would hit the recruiting trails, making stops in Hampton Roads, home of some of the nations top athletes every year.

This weekend, the Virginia Tech Alumni Club wanted to say thank you to coach Beamer for his passion and contributions to not only the players from the 757, but the fans and supporters who would make the trek from Hampton Roads to Blacksburg for his program.

"Players wanted to play for the program because they saw the passion that the fans had for the school," said Beamer.