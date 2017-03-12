× First Warning Forecast: Coastal storm to affect Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina starting Monday night

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a coastal storm that will bring rain and wind our way.

As we head into the overnight, expect mostly clear skies as high pressure builds in. Another cold night with lows falling into the 20s and 30s.

Some sunshine to start the work week. Clouds will increase throughout the day as the coastal system approaches. We should stay dry through most of the daylight hours. The low we are tracking will develop off the Florida coast and will lift northeast along the coast late Monday into Tuesday. This low pressure will intensify rapidly. Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the 40s and even rise into the 50s overnight as the winds pick up off the Atlantic. Expect heavy rain and gusty winds overnight and into Tuesday morning. All of this precipitation looks to be just plain rain until Tuesday where we could see a little bit of snow especially on the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas on the back side of the system as temperatures begin to cool. We will also have some disturbances on Wednesday where we could see a few snow showers especially for our northern communities. We could see an inch or less of accumulation. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 30s.

After the wet weather, it’ll be nice to see some dry weather to head into Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also start to trend a bit warmer and should reach 50 by Friday. A cold front will cross the area Saturday with a chance for showers.

Sunday night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Some sunshine to start, followed by clouds. Winds will increase throughout the day along with rain chances. Highs in the mid/upper 40s to near 50. Winds: E 10-15 G 25 mph.

Monday night: Rain and wind. Temperatures will actually rise a little bit overnight. Winds: NE 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

