Field of 68 announced for NCAA Tournament; print your bracket out here

The stage is set, and so are the brackets. The Road to the Final Four starts Tuesday with the First Four playing in Dayton, Ohio.

The NCAA Selection Show is currently on News 3 right now.

The top seed in the tournament is the Villanova Wildcats. Kasnas, North Carolina, and Gonzaga.

Virginia Tech garners a No. 9 seed and will face the No. 8 seeded Wisconsin Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y. It’s the first time the Hokies have made the tournament since 2007.

The Virginia Cavaliers are a No. 5 seed and will face the CAA champion UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Thursday in Orlando.

The VCU rams ended up in the West region with the No. 10 seed. They’ll be pitted up against the No. 7 seeded Saint Mary’s Gales in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Print your bracket out here: CBS Sports Bracket