× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Blustery with highs in the 30s and 40s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a blustery day on tap!

High pressure will continue to build in today, which will keep conditions dry. Sunshine to start, with increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures much colder in the low and mid 40s. We continue to keep a close eye on an area of low pressure that will slide across the southeast U.S. and try to spread a little moisture northward Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures would be cold enough to support a little bit of snow, but we will be lacking the moisture. Our forecast models continue to trend downward with the snow chances, so just keeping a chance for a few flurries for northeast North Carolina.

We are also tracking a potential coastal storm for early next week. We could see a good amount of rain Monday into Tuesday. This storm looks to be mainly a rain event, but a few snowflakes are not out of the question. It will also be very windy, so tidal flooding could become an issue.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold and breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow (20%). Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.