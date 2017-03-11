Local students model original designs made from trash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Students turned trash into treasure at the fourth annual Lynnhaven TRASHion show at Lynnhaven Mall.

Students modeled designs made from repurposed materials including trash bags, newspaper, CD’s, empty bags of chips and plastic spoons.

The show brought in a crowd of over 700 people for both the middle and high school shows.

News 3’s Kurt Williams was one of the MCs for the event.

The middle school winners were Most Creative Award: Brenna Pfeifer, who wore her own design, Best Design/Fashion Award: Luke Marshall, designers: Julia Gadsby and Paige Paxon, Best Design/Fashion Award Runner Up: Angelina Dudley, who wore her own design, and People’s Choice: Lily Henry, designers: Jordan Kuhlhoff, Briana Forest-Russell, Olivia Silver, Ava Stewart and Lily Henry.

The high school winners were Most Creative Award: Cierra Carter, designer: Jordyn King, Best Design/ Fashion Award: Naya Gipson, designer: Emma Delos Reyes, Best Design/Fashion Award Runner Up: Kaylea Ross, who wore her own design, and People’s Choice: Carlie Daniel, who also wore her own design.