NORFOLK, Va. – Good news for Seinfeld fans!

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be performing his signature stand-up routine at Chrysler Hall. The show will take place on June 2 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m.

Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com, the Scope Arena Box Office or charge by phone 1.800.745.3000.