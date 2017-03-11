Crews respond to Williamsburg apartment fire

Photo Gallery
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Fire Department, along with the York County and James City County Fire Departments, responded to an apartment fire at 163 Merrimac Trail.
It happened at approximately 10:23 p.m. on Friday.
Crews arrived just before 10:30 p.m. and found smoke and a small fire in the exterior wall near an HVAC unit.
The fire was quickly put out and crews checked to see if the fire spread.
A family of five that lived in the apartment was displaced. Relatives are assissting the family.
One person was evaluated by medics, but no one was taken to the hospital.
A total of 17 personnel responded to the incident.
The City of Williamsburg Community Risk Reduction team is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.