Chance the Rapper to perform in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – GRAMMY award-winning artist Chance the Rapper will make a stop in Virginia Beach during his 2017 tour.

The concert will be held at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on June 3 at 8 p.m.

Chance took home three GRAMMY awards, including Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

Chance recently donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to support arts and enrichment programming.

“I wanted to make this donation to the Chicago Public Schools Foundation to help cultivate Chicago creative minds,” Chance, whose birth name is Chancelor Bennett, said at a news conference. “I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have quality learning experiences that include the arts.”

