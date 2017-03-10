× One City Marathon Weekend begins Friday

Newport News, Va. – Even with threats of severe weather Sunday, the One City One Celebration must go on!

The Health and Wellness Expo opens on Friday. They’ll have over 30 health, fitness, and apparel related vendors. The expo runs Friday from noon until 7pm and then again Saturday from 10am until 5pm at the Denbigh Community Center on Warwick Boulevard.

There will also be a Family Fit and Fun day Saturday from noon until 3pm with free activities including sport-themed games, live DJ, relay races, face painting, and an obstacle course. This will be held at Brooks Crossing Shopping Center.