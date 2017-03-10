× More than 40 Virginia Beach Police recruits graduate from academy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More than 40 police recruits will graduate from the academy on Friday, a department spokesperson said.

A graduation ceremony is being held at the Wyndham Hotel at the Oceanfront on Friday afternoon. The graduates completed 24-weeks of training that included both physical and academic exercises.

In January, the department told News 3 there was a shortage of more than 50 officers. The President of the local Police Benevolent Association, Brian Luciano, said the department was staffed to potentially dangerous levels. “We want to be prioritized at the top, and not an afterthought with what’s leftover,” he said during an interview with News 3 last month.

The 125th generation of VSP troopers will graduate tomorrow! We're excited to have these 49 men and women join our ranks. pic.twitter.com/aZhrjOzHjd — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) March 9, 2017

State Police Troopers also graduated during a ceremony on Friday morning. More than 150 left the department in 2016. On Friday, nearly 50 joined the force. The new troopers will report to duty on Monday for their final phase of training, according to the department’s Facebook page.