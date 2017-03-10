Chesapeake man in custody after admitting to killing his wife

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man has been taken into custody after saying he killed his wife on Friday.

At 12 p.m. police responded to the 200 block of Sabal Palm Lane in reference to an injured woman.

When officers got there they met with an adult male who identified himself as the one that called police.

He said the woman was his wife and that he had just killed her, according to police.

The victim was located inside an apartment and pronounced deceased.

Police said appeared she was strangled.

The 38-year-old suspect is in custody.