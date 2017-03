SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was airlifted to a local hospital after a vehicle crash on Friday.

Suffolk police said the crash was in the 7800 block of South Quay Road/Route 58.

Emergency communications got notice of the crash around 12 p.m.

The male driver who was airlifted had non-life threatening injuries, police said.

One eastbound lane was closed for about an hour as a result of the crash.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.