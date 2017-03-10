× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today, Cold weekend, Snow Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain today, snow this weekend…A cold front will push through the area today, bringing us rain showers and a big cool down. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers this morning as the front moves through. A stray flurry is possible for the northern Eastern Shore. Showers will move out and clouds will begin to clear this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 60s by midday but will fall through the 50s this afternoon. It will be windy today with gusts to near 30 mph possible. Skies will continue to clear tonight with overnight lows falling to near 30.

Much colder air moves in for the weekend. Highs will only sneak into the 40s on Saturday and it will still be breezy. Expect sunshine in the morning with clouds building in during the late afternoon and evening.

An area of low pressure will slide across the SE and try to throw moisture toward the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday. We will likely see snow Sunday morning with rain mixing for parts of NE NC, especially the Outer Banks. Snow accumulation numbers have been trending down. Most of Hampton Roads will see less than 1”, with 1” to 2” in NE NC. We are still looking at a general trend of more to the SW and less to the NE. Many of our northern areas will likely see no accumulation. Highs will only reach the upper 30s.

We are tracking a potential coastal storm for early next week. Expect a solid dose of rain moving in Monday afternoon and sticking around for much of Tuesday. This will be mainly a rain event but a few snowflakes could sneak in late Tuesday. It will be windy both days with strong gusts so tidal flooding could be an issue.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy. Lows near 30. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cold, Breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 10th

1960 Winter Storm: 6.0″ snow – Richmond

