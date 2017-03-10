× First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings, road work and Midtown Tunnel closures for the weekend

TRAFFIC ALERT:

NORFOLK: Crash on 64 Eastbound before 4th View cleared. Traffic backups onto the HRBT. Take 664 Southbound as your alternate route

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Road Improvements to Ferrell Parkway

The project will include milling, paving and pavement marking work on both eastbound and westbound Ferrell Parkway from Indian River Road to Indian Lakes Boulevard at Parkway Place Market Shopping Center; and from southbound Princess Anne Road from the Salem Road overpass to Lynnhaven Parkway. Work will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening.

All night time milling will be from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Any paving and marking work that needs to be done during the weekday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Any weekend work – if needed – will be scheduled between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed by March 25, 2017.

–

CHESAPEAKE: SOUTHBOUND ROUTE 168 BYPASS LANE CLOSURES

Southbound Route 168 Bypass between I-464 and the Battlefield Blvd exits

Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day

Guardrail repairs will require a single lane closure on southbound Route 168 Bypass from I-464 down to around the Battlefield Blvd exits each day next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.

–

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel partial weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 10 at 8 p.m. until Sunday, Mar. 12 at 1 a.m.

I-264 East: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday and Wednesday, Mar. 14 and 15 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Mar. 16 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Monday, Mar. 13 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 20 at 5 a.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT March 5, 2017 through March 11, 2017

I-64 Reversible Roadway: All lanes will be closed as follows: March 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound March 6-11 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound March 6-11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

US-17, James River Bridge : Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. March 5-10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-13 Northbound/Southbound, Eastern Shore: Single- and alternating-lane closures as follows: Northbound/southbound alternating-lane closures across all lanes March 6-10 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Accomac Road and Baylys Neck Road. One lane will remain open at all times.

Route 641 Northbound/Southbound, Isle of Wight County: Consecutive closure of all lanes as follows: All lanes closed in both directions starting 9 a.m. March 6 and lasting until March 31. Detour along Collosse Road between Dardens Mill Road and Ballard Road.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures March 5-11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: March 6-10 from 6 a.m. to noon.

: Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: