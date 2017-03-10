× First Warning Forecast: Winds chills in the teens and 20s Saturday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking colder temperatures and the chance for just a little snow on Sunday. The chances for snow though, remain slim for many of us.

High pressure will build in tonight and Saturday, which will keep conditions dry. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s tonight, but will feel like the teens and 20s thanks to the wind. Expect breezy conditions overnight with winds out of the northwest.

Sunshine to start the day Saturday with increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures much colder in the low and mid 40s. We continue to keep a close eye on an area of low pressure that will slide across the southeast U.S. and try to spread a little moisture northward Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures would be cold enough to support a little bit of snow, but we will be lacking the moisture. Our forecast models continue to trend downward with the snow chances. A few flurries to a dusting possible for most of Hampton Roads. The northern communities will likely see no snow. Some parts of northeast North Carolina could see up to an inch.

We are also tracking a potential coastal storm for early next week. We could see a good amount of rain Monday into Tuesday. This storm looks to be mainly a rain event, but a few snowflakes are not out of the question. It will also be very windy, so tidal flooding could become an issue.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Windy and cold. Lows near 30. Winds: NW 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold and breezy. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow (30%). Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

