Blaine’s Box Office: Logan

Hugh Jackman's mutant superhero saved the best for last.

"Logan", now playing at Cinema Cafe, is Jackman's third solo outing as the iconic Wolverine character from the X-Men franchise. The film follows a past-his-prime Logan embarking on a road trip across a dystopian future America for one final mission.

Jackman gives a gritty performance. It's very nuanced. He comes across as violent but surprisingly thoughtful.

Overall, Logan is an emotionally heavy movie, but it works.

I give it 4 out of 5 Blaines.