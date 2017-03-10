Blaine’s Box Office: Logan

Hugh Jackman's mutant superhero saved the best for last.
"Logan", now playing at Cinema Cafe, is Jackman's third solo outing as the iconic Wolverine character from the X-Men franchise. The film follows a past-his-prime Logan embarking on a road trip across a dystopian future America for one final mission.
Jackman gives a gritty performance. It's very nuanced. He comes across as violent but surprisingly thoughtful.
Overall, Logan is an emotionally heavy movie, but it works.
I give it 4 out of 5 Blaines.