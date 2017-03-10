8 suspected drug dealers arrested after months-long investigation in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – Eight local drug dealers were arrested after a months-long investigation in Gloucester County.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests followed a five-month investigation into the distribution of prescription drugs in the area.

Eight people were arrested. A ninth suspect has warrants for her arrest but is considered a fugitive at this time.

The charges are as follows:

Rebecca Ann Belvin, 53, of Gloucester Point, is charged with two counts of Distribution of a Schedule IV Substance (Tramadol), and one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Vicodin). She has been released on a personal recognizance bond.

Belinda Kratzer, 45, of Gloucester, is charged with one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Adderall). She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Diamond Elizabeth Kratzer, 26, of Gloucester, is charged with one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Vicodin). She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Edla Marie Smith, aka ‘Goat’, 59, of Hayes, is charged with one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Vicodin). She is being held on no bond.

James L. West, 33, of Gloucester, is charged with one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Oxycontin). He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Peggy Sue West, 55, of Gloucester, is charged with one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Roxicet). She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

Tony Curtis West, 30, of Maryus, is charged with one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Oxycodone). He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.

Martha Magdalene Wilson, 49, of Gloucester Point, is charged with one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Oxycontin), one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Vicodin),one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Morphine), and one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Oxycodone). She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

The fugitive suspect is Elizabeth Ann Smith, 30, of Maryus. She is charged with one count of Distribution of a Schedule II Substance (Oxycodone).