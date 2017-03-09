Report: Kirk Cousins requests trade

NORFOLK, Va. – On the first day of the NFL’s free agent signing period, it’s a non-free agent making news for the Redskins.
According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins has approached team owner Dan Snyder to request a trade.
Cousins, who received the exclusive franchise tag from the ‘Skins last month, cannot negotiate with other teams. Cousins and the Redskins have until July 15 to agree to a long term contract extension, or else Kirk will play the 2017 under a one-year contract and very likely leave as a free agent following the ’17 season.