Report: Kirk Cousins requests trade

NORFOLK, Va. – On the first day of the NFL’s free agent signing period, it’s a non-free agent making news for the Redskins.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins has approached team owner Dan Snyder to request a trade.

Kirk Cousins appealed personally to owner Dan Snyder for a trade but was basically told not to get his hopes up, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

Cousins, who received the exclusive franchise tag from the ‘Skins last month, cannot negotiate with other teams. Cousins and the Redskins have until July 15 to agree to a long term contract extension, or else Kirk will play the 2017 under a one-year contract and very likely leave as a free agent following the ’17 season.