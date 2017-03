ATLANTA, Ga. – After playing on four teams in three seasons, Norfolk native LaRoy Reynolds has found a home in Atlanta.

Following a 2016 season in which the linebacker appeared in all 16 regular season games and three postseason contents (including Super Bowl 51), the Maury High School alumnus has re-signed with the Falcons. News 3 has learned it’s a one year contract.

Reynolds, an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, played for the Jaguars and Bears prior to signing with the Falcons.