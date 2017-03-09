Naval Station Norfolk conducts Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. — Captain Rich McDaniel will assume duties as Commanding Officer of Naval Station Norfolk and relieve Captain Doug Beaver during change of command ceremony on Friday, March 10.

Once Captain Beaver is relieved of command, Beaver will retire from the Navy after serving 27 years as a U.S. naval officer.

According to a release, McDaniel was previously assigned to Naval Station Norfolk where he served as the Executive Officer.

At sea, McDaniel completed his command tour aboard the USS Sterett (DDG 104).

He completed her maiden deployment and deployed again to 5th Fleet with the Abraham Lincoln Strike Group.

Throughout McDaniel’s career he has served at sea on five U.S. Navy combatants and two afloat staffs.

He has 23 years of naval service and has deployed multiple times to the Arabian Gulf, Western Pacific, Eastern Pacific, Indian Ocean, Mediterranean and Caribbean.

He also served as Executive Officer aboard USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and Assistant Maritime Operations Officer for Carrier Strike Group Twelve, Operations Officer for Destroyer Squadron Six (CDS 6), and Combat System Officer on USS Obannon (DD 987), First Lieutenant and Strike Officer on USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) and Communications Officer on USS England(CG 22).