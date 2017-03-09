Learning to pack like a pro on Coast Live

Posted 5:16 pm, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 05:17PM, March 9, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Packing to protect your possessions takes the right tools and some know-how.  We talk with the experts from Two Men and a Truck about how best to handle all kinds of things for when we need to move.

We also learn about the Movers for Moms campaign.  TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® locations across the region are collecting donations during the April and will deliver them to women’s and family shelters on Mother's Day.

Look for donation drop-off spots starting April 1.

