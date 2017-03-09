Learning to pack like a pro on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Packing to protect your possessions takes the right tools and some know-how. We talk with the experts from Two Men and a Truck about how best to handle all kinds of things for when we need to move.

We also learn about the Movers for Moms campaign. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® locations across the region are collecting donations during the April and will deliver them to women’s and family shelters on Mother's Day.

Look for donation drop-off spots starting April 1.

