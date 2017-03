Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It was a heartbreaking end to the season for the 4th seeded Hampton Pirates. After trailing by as many as 15 in the first half, UMES also led by as many as 12 in the second half.

The Pirates would storm back, taking the lead at 59-55 with 5:37 seconds to go in the game. The Hawks went on a 13-7 run to close the game and ended Hampton's season.

Hampton had won the past two MEAC Championships. They finish the season at 14-16.