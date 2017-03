Tampa Bay, Fla. – The Redskins offseason attrition continued with the loss of defensive tackle Chris “Swaggy” Baker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Baker’s deal will be for three years, $18 million.

Baker, a former Hampton Pirate standout, was a fan favorite. In 2016, Baker recorded 47 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Over the past 4 seasons with Washington, Baker has been productive, recording 11.5 sacks and 181 tackles.