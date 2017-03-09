× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers for Friday, possible snow for Sunday

Tracking showers for Friday, possible snow for Sunday….The First Warning Storm Team continues to track the potential for some snow on Sunday for parts of the viewing area.

First, as we move through our Thursday night, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will cool into the mid 50s. We’ll have winds from the southwest between 10 and 20 mph with some higher gusts.

A cold front will move in from the north on Friday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers. A couple of snowflakes are possible for the Eastern Shore. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Winds will ramp up through the day, blowing in from southwest, then turning from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Those northwesterly breezes will usher in some very cold air for the weekend, which will set us up for the possibility of some wintry weather this weekend.

On Saturday, highs are expected in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. Then, all eyes will be on an area of low pressure that will slide across the Southeast U.S. and bring moisture in our direction by Sunday. With cold air in place, we could see some snow Sunday morning with rain mixing in by midday. Accumulation is possible with early forecast numbers trending anywhere from a trace to up to 1″ in Virginia and from 1 to possibly 3 inches for parts of Northeastern North Carolina. The general trend, though, is more snow to the south and less snow to the north. Expect these numbers to be adjusted as need be and fine tuned over the next few days. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s.

Then, next week, expect showers on Monday and Tuesday and chilly temperatures with highs in the 40s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible (30%). Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW/NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Cold and Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health for Friday

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: Low to Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1960 Winter Storm: 6.0″ snow – Richmond

1998 F0 Tornado: Gloucester Co.

