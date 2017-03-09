× First Warning Forecast: From sunshine and 70s to snow

From sunshine and 70s to snow….The First Warning Storm Team continues to track the potential for snow on Sunday for parts of the viewing area.

First, as we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies. It’s going to be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will blow in from the south-southwest between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll have winds from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph with some higher gusts.

A cold front will move in from the north on Friday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers. A stray snowflake is possible for the Eastern Shore. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Winds will ramp up through the day, blowing in from southwest to northwest between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. Those northwesterly breezes will usher in some very cold air for the weekend, which will set us up for a potential winter storm by Sunday.

On Saturday, highs are expected in the lower 40s under partly cloudy skies. Then, all eyes will be on an area of low pressure that will slide across the Southeast U.S. and bring moisture in our direction by Sunday. With cold air in place, we will likely see snow Sunday morning with rain mixing in by midday. Accumulation is possible with early forecast numbers trending toward 1 to 3” and a general trend of more snow to the SW and less to the NE. Expect these numbers to be adjusted as need be and fine tuned over the next few days. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Warm and Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Lows near 50. Winds: S/SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW/NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Cold and Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1960 Winter Storm: 6.0″ snow – Richmond

1998 F0 Tornado: Gloucester Co.

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

